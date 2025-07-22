Bully Ray Calls TNA's Mike Santana A 'More-Polished' Version Of This AEW Star

Back in TNA for a second go around following a four year stint with AEW, Mike Santana has been making the most of his minutes. Once considered to be a tag wrestler only, Santana has blossomed into a singles star, and is the wrestler many see as the best choice to take back the TNA World Heavyweight Championship from "WWE NXT" star Trick Williams. That was a scene many hoped would occur this past weekend at TNA Slammiversary, in Santana's homes state of New York, though Williams ultimately retained the title against Santana and Joe Hendry, much to the displeasure of many fans.

Santana's ongoing rise has gotten the attention of many, including "NXT," which has brought in Santana for shows, and two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray. Just a few days before Slammiversary, Bully talked up Santana on "Busted Open Radio," though he did so in a way Santana may not have appreciated by comparing him to a long-time friend, former LAX stablemate, and former AEW co-worker.

"The thing about Mike Santana is his credibility, his believability," Bully said. "When he talk, I listen. Mike is a slightly more polished version of Eddie Kingston. And...it's not a shock, because basically Eddie and Mike, New Yorkers...As a matter of fact, I believe they all came up [together]. I remember seeing Eddie Kingston working a House of Glory show like, 10, 12 years ago, that me and D-Von just happened to be on. And I saw Eddie there. And I know Mike's been around. So yeah, they have come up in the same scene."

