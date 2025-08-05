Matt Hardy Details Why TNA's Goal Isn't To Be Better Than AEW

In terms of exposure, TNA Wrestling is doing better right now than it has in years, in large part due to its partnership with WWE. While the company is growing, there's still a long way to go before it can be seen as a competitor to a promotion like AEW. Speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," current TNA tag champ Matt Hardy explained why those in the promotion don't see that as a realistic goal just yet.

"I think TNA's gonna continue to be successful, but I don't think our goal is to be better than AEW or anywhere else," Hardy said. "We're just competing with ourselves. We want to be as good as we can possibly be, and make our brand as strong as we can possibly make it."

There have been hints that TNA is getting close to signing a media rights deal that could see its weekly show find a new home on TV. That hasn't yet happened, but Hardy is optimistic. He pointed out that AEW's media rights account for a huge portion of its success, and TNA signing a new contract of its own will have a major impact on the business.

"If we [get] on a platform that actually reaches people, it will be a game-changer," Hardy stated. "It's gonna be a force to be reckoned with in pro wrestling, if we do land on a platform that actually gets out there."

As far as the possibility of TNA passing AEW to become the second most successful promotion in North America, Hardy doesn't see it happening anytime soon. There's still a lot of potential for growth, though. He thinks TNA could draw some fans away and start approaching AEW's attendance numbers, especially if "TNA Impact!" starts to broadcast live more often.

