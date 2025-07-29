Backstage Update On Ramp Spot From WWE NXT

Last week's "WWE NXT" featured a match between Ricky Saints and Jasper Troy, with Troy winning via count-out after hitting a senton on his opponent outside the ring. If the sequence of events came off as strange, it's because it didn't go down as intended. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez explained what went wrong.

"I did get it confirmed, this is what happened: They're brawling on the ramp and Ricky is supposed to take a bump on the ramp, and then Jasper is going to give him a senton and they will both crash through the ramp," Alvarez said. "Well, Ricky falls down and the damn ramp just breaks and he falls into a hole."

From there, the wrestlers tried to handle the situation as best they could. Saints was apparently "crushed" by Troy's senton off the ramp, but it doesn't sound as though he sustained any serious injuries. Alvarez commended Saints and Troy for coming up with a creative way to get out of the mishap, but co-host Dave Meltzer questioned whether Troy should even be in a feud with Saints.

"I don't see Jasper Troy at that level at all," Meltzer said. "In the match, up until that finish, he was not at that level at all."

Troy was the winner of "WWE LFG" season one, meaning that he'd been chosen to move up to a role on "WWE NXT." Alvarez believes Troy was brought up too early and still has a lot to learn before succeeding on TV.

