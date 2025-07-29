Iyo Sky Shares 'Super Duper Sweet' Moment With Nikki Bella After WWE Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw," IYO SKY, Nikki Bella, Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer defeated Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre in tag team action. During the match, SKY shared a unique moment with Bella, as she had the opportunity to perform her signature pointing gesture alongside the WWE Hall Of Famer in the middle of the ring. The moment received a wholesome response from the audience in attendance, and after the show, SKY took to social media to share her appreciation for Bella.

"Super duper sweet moment with Nikki!! Thank you so much @NikkiAndBrie."

This upcoming weekend at the first ever two-night WWE SummerSlam, SKY will look to recapture the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Ripley and Naomi. SKY's reign came to an end earlier this month in her match with Ripley at WWE Evolution, as Naomi cashed-in her Money In The Bank contract during the bout to win the title. As for Bella, it doesn't seem like she will compete at the "Biggest Party Of The Summer," but has made it known that she will be looking to be a regularly featured star on "Raw" going forward.

The two-time Divas Champion also came close to punching her ticket to WWE Clash of Paris next month, as she was just a few eliminations away from emerging victorious in the Evolution Battle Royal that grants the winner a title shot. Vaquer would become the number one contender and will challenge the winner of women's triple threat at SummerSlam.