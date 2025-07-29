Mark Henry Details 'Mental Fortitude' This WWE SmackDown Segment Required

One of the more unusual matches planned for this weekend's WWE SummerSlam will see Randy Orton and rapper/country singer Jelly Roll teaming up against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. This past Friday, on "WWE SmackDown," the four men met in the ring and things got violent, with Jelly Roll giving fans a preview of his offense.

Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," Mark Henry shared his reaction to the segment, complimenting both Jelly Roll and Paul for their performances, as neither one is a traditionally-trained wrestler. In addition to the segment's physicality, Henry was a big fan of the promos cut by Paul and especially Jelly Roll.

"That promo was [more than] eight minutes," Henry said. "I don't know if you all realize it or not but it's damned hard to get out there and rock the mic. There are guys that have wrestled for 15 years that didn't get that much ring time with a microphone in their hand — not at once. It requires a lot of mental fortitude, and focus, and confidence."

The radio host and WWE Hall of Famer believes it was that confidence that made the segment so successful, and it's clear by now that Paul made the right choice by becoming a wrestler. Henry also enjoyed the subtle tribute to Hulk Hogan from McIntyre, with the Scot ripping his shirt in the same manner as the late wrestler.

This year's SummerSlam is the first to expand to two nights, taking place Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. Jelly Roll, Orton, Paul, and McIntyre are scheduled to wrestle on night one. Although McIntyre has been having difficulty getting back into the United States because of an issue with his passport, WWE officials expect the problem to be solved by Saturday.

