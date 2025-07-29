How Bully Ray Says WWE Could Make A 'Holy S***' Moment At SummerSlam 2025

WWE's first ever two-night SummerSlam is only a few days away from kicking off, though most eyes are on the Night Two main event, where Cody Rhodes will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a street fight. Many are hoping the match will go far better than their first encounter at WrestleMania, where interference from Travis Scott and the absence of The Rock led to many feeling the match, and storyline leading up to it, came off as underwhelming.

Fortunately, Bully Ray has a way to spice things up for the rematch. On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," the two-time Hall of Famer conjured up a scenario that would see Rock return, and another WWE legend get involved, to give Cena-Rhodes II a boost.

"This will never happen, but [if] you want to get a 'Holy s**t!' moment, [if] you want 50,000 people standing on their feet in complete, wide eyed amazement, because they can't believe what they're seeing, hit Triple H's music," Bully said. "Put Hunter in the middle of the ring, face to face with The Rock, because of the underlying story of the tension. We don't know about this on television, but we've seen enough backstage footage where The Rock has told Triple H to eff off, or we've heard some spattering of things. Can you imagine Triple H and The Rock face to face for a moment?"

Bully also floated out scenarios for others getting involved in Triple H's place, such as Roman Reigns. As noted by Bully himself, however, any of these scenarios seem unlikely to take place due to The Rock's continued absence, as there have been no reports, nor any speculation, hinting at a Rock appearance for either night of SummerSlam.

