Naomi Issues Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer After 8-Woman Tag On Raw

Heading into her three way title defense against IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley this weekend, WWE Women's World Champion Naomi was likely hoping for a better result on "Raw," where she and the Green Regime fell to Sky, Ripley, Nikki Bella and Stephanie Vaquer in an eight-woman tag team match. But it wasn't a total loss for Naomi, as she did manage to get her hands on Bella for a brief period of time, allowing her to be able to issue a threat to another WWE Hall of Famer.

Taking to X in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Naomi posted a photo of her grabbing Bella by the hair. She then addressed Bella's sister, Brie, stating that she would "do you the same way when I catch you," before typing out the equivalent of a super villain laugh. She closed her tweet by stating she didn't want to hear anything coming from the Bella Army, before tagging the Bella's joint X account, essentially guaranteeing she'd be hearing from the Bella Army.

And Brie I'll do you the same way when I catch you hahahhahahah⚠️ #WWERaw #BellaArmy I don't want to hear yall mouth either @NikkiAndBrie pic.twitter.com/te9hyBtUo6 — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) July 29, 2025

Naomi's call out of Brie Bella comes at the most interesting time, as Brie has been rumored to be rejoining her sister in WWE over the past few months, with a report even suggesting that Brie and WWE were in talks. Over the last week, however, Brie has indicated the two sides weren't working together, going as far to suggest on her podcast that WWE wasn't bringing her back due to her husband Bryan Danielson's continued association with AEW. Whether that is true or Brie is attempting to throw fans off remains to be seen.