Backstage Update On Absent WWE Star Pete Dunne

After his New Catch Republic teammate Tyler Bate returned earlier in the year, it seemed like things were looking up for Pete Dunne, who had struggled to find ground as a singles competitor. Instead, Dunne and Bate have disappeared from television, save for a loss to New Day on "Raw," and an appearance in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on "SmackDown," with the duo spending the last few months competing on "WWE Main Event."

But that has evidently not been the only thing Dunne's been doing. While reviewing this past Monday's episode of "Raw" on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer spilled the beans on this other WWE related project that Dunne's been working on behind the scenes.

"Pete Dunne's now working on...kind of the AAA side anyway right now," Meltzer said. "They're using him as...I don't know if it's like an agent or whatever. But since he's not doing anything in WWE, he's kind of like...he hasn't wrestled in AAA, but he's at the shows backstage all the time now."

The talk over Dunne's producing role came about as Meltzer and co-host Bryan Alvarez discussed the WWE World Tag Team Championship match between Finn Ballor and JD McDonaugh against Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, which saw a third El Grande Americano assisting the second El Grande Americano in helping Balor and McDonagh retain the titles. Though Meltzer couldn't confirm it and even seemed somewhat skeptical, he admitted it was possible that Dunne could be the third man behind the Americano gimmick, following in the footsteps of Ludwig Kaiser and Chad Gable.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription