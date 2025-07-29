Dave Meltzer Says A Sami Zayn WWE World Title Win Will Be Like This One-Off Champ's

Having spent more than a decade in the WWE system, Sami Zayn has grown into one of the most beloved stars on the promotion's roster. But aside from his short reign as NXT Champion back in late 2014/early 2015, a World Championship has eluded Zayn during his WWE tenure. And despite declarations throughout 2025 that Zayn will one day win one of WWE's two World Titles, he remains a ways away from the goal at the moment, instead becoming embroiled in a feud with Karrion Kross that appears set to conclude this weekend at SummerSlam.

But despite that, fans of Zayn's shouldn't give up hope, at least according to Dave Meltzer. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer was discussing Zayn's "Raw" segment with Kross, when he made a positive observation about Zayn's World Title pursuits. Alas, even though Meltzer seems to believe Zayn will one day achieve his goal, he still doesn't believe WWE will ever get behind the veteran as a potential top star.

"Sami is like Bayley," Meltzer said. "They're real stars, the audience likes them, and they're there for other people to beat to move up, because that's just what they're there for. Although I guess Sami, at some point, is winning that World Title. I just don't know what year it's going to be. But it'll be that consolation prize thing, you know? It's like, he'll get the belt, everyone will cheer, it will mean nothing in the real world, because he'll never be presented as the real World Champion. It'll be a Kofi Kingston run type of thing."

