Booker T Takes Up For WWE Star Chelsea Green Amidst Social Media Hiatus

Chelsea Green announced a social media hiatus this week after her comments on the legacy of the late Hulk Hogan angered some WWE fans to the point of Green receiving online death threats. Green was asked about Hogan after his death during a television appearance and had to pen a lengthy explanation on X (formerly Twitter) following her comments. Green mentioned Hogan's previous controversies in her statement and said her stance on racism is "unwavering" and she doesn't condone it. WWE legend Booker T came to Green's defense on his "Hall of Fame" podcast and said he believes people just want to "cancel" her.

"They don't want her to speak the way she feels, which is saying something that's true," he said. "The guy had a hell of a career and his contributions to the business are something that cannot be denied. You know what I say to Chelsea Green? I say don't let someone dictate you being on social media or not. If they're coming at you on social media, do what I do. Block their a**."

The Hall of Famer commended the former Women's United States Champion for her hard work to get where she is today in the business. He said no one online has walked in Green's shoes to see what she's had to go through. Booker T further acknowledged "cancel culture" in the world, especially online, today.

"I know people today are living in this cancel culture to where it's cool to band together and try and ruin someone for speaking their mind. But think about it, very carefully, because you could be that person they're trying to cancel one day, too."

