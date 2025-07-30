Mark Henry Notes 'Trademark' Passion In This WWE Star's SmackDown Promo

Mark Henry was impressed by Cody Rhodes' promo on "WWE SmackDown" and was pleased to see his passion return.

Rhodes cut a promo targeting his SummerSlam opponent, John Cena, and Henry stated on "Busted Open After Dark" that "The American Nightmare's" passion has become his trademark.

"Cody Rhodes came out tonight and he cut a promo that is going to be remembered. They're going to replay it. They're going to talk about it because he basically said, I don't want this John Cena. This version of John Cena is commercial. This version of John Cena is less pure than the John Cena that we all used to know and love. He said, I want John Cena to come down to the ring with the title around his waist correctly, respectfully. I want him to run to the ring. I want him to throw the hat in the crowd. I want it like he wants the hand-waving John Cena, the guy that we all know and love or hate. You know, I tried to tell y'all for years that John Cena was shady," he said. "I digress, but I'm just saying, Cody did a hell of a job, and the passion in which Cody Rhodes spoke is becoming his trademark."

He dismissed some who believe that Rhodes' promos are sounding heelish, stating that it only shows his passion. Henry thinks that Rhodes' mindset is that he wants to beat the best, which is why he's demanding the old Cena to return at SummerSlam.

"Cody's a smart guy, can go out there and hold the microphone and rock it for 15 minutes at a time if he has to. So why would you think that he would go out there and not say, 'No, I'm gonna kick his a*s.' He's done way too much to derail my thunder. Cody Rhodes wants to be the champion and it ought to be the best."

Rhodes and Cena will face off for the first time in a singles match at SummerSlam, since the former lost the title to the latter at WrestleMania.