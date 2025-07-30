Ric Flair 'Didn't Like' Goldberg's Last WWE Match

Earlier this month, Bill Goldberg officially retired at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia after failing to defeat GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship. Although Goldberg impressed during his final bout, he was upset with the last night of his career due to his retirement speech being cut off early and the lack of build to the match. However, other wrestling legends were also displeased with Goldberg's final match, including Ric Flair, who felt the former WCW star didn't need to step back inside the ring and continues to receive unfair criticism.

"No, I mean, Bill's got enough money. I don't think he needed to do that. There's nothing wrong with it. I just hold Bill in a high esteem because you have no idea how much he's been ridiculed just from jealousy. You know what I mean? And I'm glad he had it. I know he wanted his son to see it. His son's playing football at Colorado and all that. I just hate to see anybody when you can't give your best." He said on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

Flair also reflected on his final match in WWE with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24, as he expressed gratitude towards having a dance partner who could help him retire from the company peacefully at 59 years of age.

"I was lucky with Shawn. I mean, I was so far from being the best back then, but I had Shawn Michaels leading me ... Shawn carried me, trust me, because I was very insecure and worried about it and then Shawn made me a hero."

