TNA Announces Details For Emergence 2025

In true "A Tale of Two Cities" fashion, TNA Slammiversary was both the best of times and the worst of times for TNA, setting an all-time attendance record for the promotion, while also leaving fans cold thanks to certain booking decisions. And while Bound for Glory will be the next big show TNA looks to put on in Lowell, Massachusetts this October, there's still a lot of time and shows to be run in between for TNA to regain moment. They'll look to start at Emergence by trying to run a 6K capacity building.

Taking to X at 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening, TNA announced that Emergence would be taking place in Baltimore, Maryland's Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The show will take place in just two and a half weeks on Friday, August 15, and will air live on TNA+. As one would expect given the quick turnaround, tickets are already on sale.

On Friday, August 15, TNA Wrestling presents #TNAEmergence streaming LIVE on TNA+ from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/YRnOc7C3cm — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 30, 2025

Emergence will represent TNA's first ever major event to take place out of Baltimore, and occurs almost eleven years to the day since the promotion last ran an event of any kind in Maryland. All four of TNA's previous Maryland events all occurred between June and August 2014, and were all live events only, taking place in Bowie, Salisbury, Aberdeen, and Hagerstown, Maryland respectively.

At the moment, no matches have been officially announced for Emergence, though it's believed TNA set up potential programs for the show during their recent TV tapings in North Kingstown, Rhode Island one week ago. As seen on the poster, TNA stars Mike Santana, Moose, Masha Slamovich, Joe Hendry, Frankie Kazarian, and The Hardys were all advertised for the event, though no mention was made of Williams or TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne.