AEW Announces Double Or Nothing 2025 Rematch For Dynamite

This past May at AEW Double Or Nothing, Ricochet defeated Mark Briscoe in a thrilling Stretcher Match, and it seems like both men will rekindle their rivalry tonight on "AEW Dynamite."

Last week, Briscoe overcame Claudio Castagnoli in the main event of AEW's flagship show, which led company President Tony Khan took to give the ROH legend a chance to get revenge on Ricochet.

"Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TOMORROW NIGHT @KingRicochet vs @SussexCoChicken After scoring the main event win last Wednesday, Mark Briscoe aims to settle the score vs his red hot rival who beat him in a classic #AEWDoN Stretcher Match: Ricochet! Ricochet vs Briscoe TOMORROW!"

Briscoe and Ricochet are currently tied at one a piece in singles competition, with tonight acting as the official rubber match between both men. They have also met on four different occasions in multi-man contests this year, with Ricochet currently having the upper-hand in tag team action.

In addition to the Double Or Nothing rematch, Jon Moxley will look to recapture the AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page with everyone banned from ringside. Toni Storm and Alex Windsor will battle Athena and Billie Starkz in tag team competition, while The Outrunners will fight The Young Bucks in a AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Quarterfinal. MJF is also set to appear live following the success of his role in Happy Gilmore 2, which released on Netflix last week.