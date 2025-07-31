Major Update On Drew McIntyre's Travel Status Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE's Drew McIntyre has provided an update on his travel situation ahead of SummerSlam, and even took a shot at a fellow WWE star for trying to take his place.

McIntyre was stuck in the UK due to passport issues, which put doubt in his participation for his tag team match this weekend, where he was to team with Logan Paul to take on musician Jelly Roll and Randy Orton. McIntyre discussed that situation on social media and even mocked The Miz for trying to replace him.

"Well, I've just got a nice little workout in. The past few days, my phone's been exploding, text messages, direct messages, phone calls, everybody looking for an answer to leak it somewhere, I'm sure, rather than actually checking if I'm okay. So the update is here. It really wasn't looking good, it's not felt good. I've seen Miz, not selfish of you, offered to take my place. Mike the Miz, Missionary Mike? It doesn't matter. I've got an update for you, Mike. The answer is absolutely ... Hell no," said McIntyre.

Logan Paul appeared in the video and ridiculed The Miz for trying to take McIntyre's place. McIntyre once again laid the blame on Jelly Roll, but thanked his tag team partner for sending his jet to pick him up.

"I think I'm a partner with the Miz, bro? I got a Scottish warrior, you stupid," interjected Paul. "Jelly Roll, when you tried to get me stuck in the UK, I know you were behind it, but this guy's got more powerful friends than you. He sent the jet, and on Saturday, you and Randy are screwed," added the Scotsman.

The match will take place on night 1 of SummerSlam, which will be Jelly Roll's debut match in pro wrestling.