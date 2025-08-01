AEW's New TNT Champ Kyle Fletcher May Face An Unexpected Challenger

Kyle Fletcher picked up his first title since joining AEW during last night's "Collision," defeating Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Championship in a bloody Chicago Street Fight. Fellow AEW star Mercedes Moné was watching the match closely, and it seems she might be looking to add Fletcher's new belt to her collection.

"That's a pretty title, Kyle," wrote Moné on X, replying to a photo Fletcher posted of himself holding the championship.

Fletcher is far from the only person Moné has replied to this morning, as she's also been posting the eyes emoji at other wrestlers, including STARDOM's Sareee, TJPW's Mizuki, and indie performer Johnnie Robbie. Moné also took to Instagram to comment on a gruesome spot from Fletcher's Street Fight that saw him seemingly stab a screwdriver into Rhodes' knee, with Moné stating she wants to do the same to "Timeless" Toni Storm in a rematch.

Moné is coming off her first loss in quite some time after failing to capture the AEW Women's World Championship from Storm at AEW All In last month. A rematch has not been announced yet, but Moné is clearly eager to make it happen. Since her loss against Storm, Moné has wrestled several matches on the European independent scene, including adding another title to her collection.

As for Fletcher, it's yet clear who will step up to become his first challenger for the TNT Championship. The company's next major show is AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, set to take place at the O2 Arena in London, England, on August 24. So far, not much has been announced for the show.