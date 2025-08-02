Bully Ray Says This WWE Star Needs A Win The Most At SummerSlam 2025

Across two nights, WWE SummerSlam will host 12 matches, one of which WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray views as a must-win for a certain star.

On "Busted Open Radio," Ray noted that Lyra Valkyria could highly benefit from beating Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch at SummerSlam, especially given the events of their go-home encounter on "WWE Raw." Elsewhere, Karrion Kross appears to be in dire need of a SummerSlam victory over Sami Zayn.

"Karrion Kross needs to defeat Sami Zayn," Ray said. "He's getting over organically, the merchandise, all of these little indicators of how much the WWE Universe has taken to Karrion Kross. Last night after that promo, I said to myself, this dude needs to win. Everything that he's been saying, everything he's been doing needs to culminate in a victory. He needs to feel vindicated. This is a must win to me. Otherwise, I think this Karrion Kross movement is going to come to an abrupt end."

For months, Kross has lingered around Zayn, urging him to let out his "true," more villainous self. While initially brushing off Kross' remarks as simple mind games, Zayn later faced Kross in a more physical setting, with the two battling at WWE Night of Champions. In that case, Zayn bested Kross. Kross later bounced back with a victory over Zayn on "Raw" thanks to illegal use of a steel rod, which the former NXT Champion had used to attack Zayn before. Regardless of his actions, and the fact that Zayn is a beloved babyface, Kross has been cheered by the WWE Universe through it all. Depending on the outcome of their match at SummerSlam, though, Ray believes that could change.

Should Zayn defeat Kross at SummerSlam, Kross must vocalize that he was wrong about Zayn. Conversely, if Kross wins, Zayn must say "Kross was right."

