Why Natalya Is Looking Forward To This WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match The Most

"The Biggest Party of the Summer" heats up Met Life Stadium this weekend with 12 matches across two nights, with nine championships on the line. From the WWE Women's Championship match pitting Tiffany Stratton against Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill, to the TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championships, there's something for everyone to enjoy at SummerSlam. WWE star Natalya said on "Busted Open Radio" that she's looking forward to the match with the strongest story behind it, and that's the Undisputed WWE Championship match pitting John Cena against challenger Cody Rhodes.

"That is what makes me feel the most engaged because I want to feel what's real," she explained. "I think there's real tension between Cody and Cena. I think, personally, even though we know that John Cena is a bad guy on TV and Cody is the ultimate good guy, I don't think Cena really wants to pass on the torch to Cody... John is in his last few months in the company. He wants to basically put his stamp on who he thinks is "The Guy" next. I don't think John Cena thinks it's Cody... Because I think deep down inside, Cena's got his eyes on someone else that he thinks is the face of the company and it's causing real tension between him and Cody."

Natalya said that she's excited because when top guys get in each other's lanes, "that's when s*** goes down." Rhodes has been working his way toward his WrestleMania 41 rematch against Cena, and won the King of the Ring tournament to get there. The Undisputed WWE Championship bout is likely set to main event night two of SummerSlam.

