WWE's Jade Cargill Details How She 'Feeds Off' The Hate

Pour on the haterade because the former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill is ready to drink it all in. Tonight, on Night One of SummerSlam, "The Storm" will receive an opportunity to become a singles champion for the first time in her WWE career, should she defeat current champion, Tiffany Stratton, of her WWE Women's Championship. While some might doubt she could be the one to punch through the "Tiffy Time" clock, Cargill is ready to make this shot at glory golden and reclaim "That B*tch" role she once carried so effortlessly before.

"I live off the hate," this year's Queen of the Ring victor said on "Busted Open." "I'm more like the person where it's like, okay, you think you know me? Let me show you who I am. That's the type of person I've always been. I love when people tell me I can't do something because I love proving people wrong."

In her previous life, Cargill won and cemented her legacy by becoming the inaugural AEW TBS Champion after defeating Ruby Soho in the title's tournament finals in 2022. To this day, her single reign of 508 days remains unbeatable, but that could change as the current champion, "The CEO" Mercedes Mone, is creeping along in hopes of surpassing this historic reign. As of this report, Mone currently stands at 433 days with the championship.

