WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One Full & Final Card

It's SummerSlam time once again. For the first time in the history of the August spectacular, SummerSlam will take place over two nights, much like WrestleMania. The wrestling world will have its eyes on New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on August 2nd and 3rd.

On August 2nd, the first night of SummerSlam will be headlined by CM Punk challenging World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Gunther has been on a tear as of late, dethroning Jey Uso, in a small measure of revenge for Uso's WrestleMania 41 win, and also defeating WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion's final match. Now, he comes face to face with a multi-time world champion, but Punk won't be the only thing Gunther has to worry about, and vice versa.

Seth Rollins might be injured, but he's lurking in the background of any conversation involving the World Heavyweight Championship, as he won the Money In The Bank briefcase back in June. It being a full decade since his historic "Heist of the Century" at WrestleMania 31, as well as his bad blood with Punk, makes his presence loom large, even in the midst of a debated knee injury. Many fans will likely have an answer, one way or another, to just how injured Rollins is by the end of the show.

The other major world title match of night 1 will see Tiffany Stratton defend the WWE Women's Championship against 2025 Queen Of The Ring Jade Cargill. Stratton, much like Gunther, has been on a streak of defenses against legends like Trish Stratus and superstars like Charlotte Flair.

The final title match of the night will be a Women's Tag Team Title match between The Judgment Day and the star combination of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Roxanne Perez has been standing in for injured Women's Tag Champion Liv Morgan, but will she and Raquel Rodriguez be able to overcome the former world champions?