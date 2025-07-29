Bully Ray Addresses 'Weird Feeling' Around Seth Rollins' Injury & WWE SummerSlam 2025
At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins seemingly tweaked his knee while attempting to land a moonsault on LA Knight, who delivered a BFT to capture the win over him shortly thereafter. Initial reports suggested that Rollins' knee injury was legitimate, resulting in an audible being called for Knight to emerge victorious instead of Rollins, the intended winner. Subsequent reports, however, indicated the opposite, stating that WWE had pre-planned the injury angle at SNME in order to keep him off television in the lead-up to WWE SummerSlam, where he'd return in triumphant fashion. Others have even suggested that it may have been done to cover up an injury sustained prior to SNME on July 12.
Given the conflicting information, wrestling fans and pundits themselves have also felt conflicted about the status of current Money in the Bank holder. Such is the case with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.
"There's a weird feeling in the air. Something's odd about this injury," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Something is not jiving. I can't put my finger on it. Here's what I do know: I've never felt this way about an injury before."
According to Rollins, the exact diagnosis of his knee injury is still unknown due to lingering swelling, though he feels he will be out of action for an "extended period of time." Nevertheless, Rollins' business partner Paul Heyman has reiterated that Rollins still has nearly a year to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, indicating that this setback likely wouldn't prevent him cashing it in at some point.
"Why would you remind me about the briefcase when the guy that's holding the briefcase is gone for at least six months?" Ray questioned.
Bully Ray Sees Rollins Getting Revenge On A Long-Time Foe At SummerSlam
Should the knee injury surrounding Rollins indeed be legitimate, Ray wishes him the best of luck in his recovery, however long it may be. Based on the recent series of events, though, the former WWE Tag Team Champion is inclined to believe it is all a part of a WWE storyline.
"When you're really good at this and you can get really creative, you know what the fans are going to think. Thus, you don't give them what they thought was going to happen. You stretch it out to the point of unbelievably," Ray said. "Seth's hurt. He went to Birmingham. He's got the brace on. His wife [Becky Lynch] videotaped him with the brace. He's doing the interview saying I felt my knee pop ... I believe we are getting set up for an amazing knife being stuck in our back, maybe. I can't wait, and I hope it happens because I can just picture it in my head."
In the moments following Rollins' awkward landing, Ray initially envisioned Rollins faking the injury in order to shock fans with a MITB cash-in on Goldberg, who challenged GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the SNME main event. That quickly turned out to not be the case as "The Ring General" retained with a sleeper hold. As such, Ray has now pivoted to another idea, which centers on CM Punk, Rollins' long-time rival, defeating GUNTHER for the same title at SummerSlam.
"The last ditch Go To Sleep is enough to knock out GUNTHER, but it knocks out Punk as well because it took all the energy in the world just to get it," Ray said. "Both guys go down, flops one arm over, one, two, three. [Punk] can't get up, can't even get up to get the championship. They have to help him to his feet just to hand him the championship that he never gets his hands on because Seth Rollins' music hits and he cashes in."
Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer previously reported that original SummerSlam plans called for Rollins to cash in his MITB contract against GUNTHER. As of now, it is unknown if that order is still intact.
