Bully Ray Addresses 'Weird Feeling' Around Seth Rollins' Injury & WWE SummerSlam 2025

Should the knee injury surrounding Rollins indeed be legitimate, Ray wishes him the best of luck in his recovery, however long it may be. Based on the recent series of events, though, the former WWE Tag Team Champion is inclined to believe it is all a part of a WWE storyline.

"When you're really good at this and you can get really creative, you know what the fans are going to think. Thus, you don't give them what they thought was going to happen. You stretch it out to the point of unbelievably," Ray said. "Seth's hurt. He went to Birmingham. He's got the brace on. His wife [Becky Lynch] videotaped him with the brace. He's doing the interview saying I felt my knee pop ... I believe we are getting set up for an amazing knife being stuck in our back, maybe. I can't wait, and I hope it happens because I can just picture it in my head."

In the moments following Rollins' awkward landing, Ray initially envisioned Rollins faking the injury in order to shock fans with a MITB cash-in on Goldberg, who challenged GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the SNME main event. That quickly turned out to not be the case as "The Ring General" retained with a sleeper hold. As such, Ray has now pivoted to another idea, which centers on CM Punk, Rollins' long-time rival, defeating GUNTHER for the same title at SummerSlam.

"The last ditch Go To Sleep is enough to knock out GUNTHER, but it knocks out Punk as well because it took all the energy in the world just to get it," Ray said. "Both guys go down, flops one arm over, one, two, three. [Punk] can't get up, can't even get up to get the championship. They have to help him to his feet just to hand him the championship that he never gets his hands on because Seth Rollins' music hits and he cashes in."

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer previously reported that original SummerSlam plans called for Rollins to cash in his MITB contract against GUNTHER. As of now, it is unknown if that order is still intact.

