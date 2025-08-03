AEW's Dustin Rhodes Says He'll Be Out For An Extended Time For 'Invasive Surgery'

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he has suffered an injury that will put him on the shelf for a while.

Rhodes made the announcement on X, following his loss to Kyle Fletcher on this past week's "AEW Collision," where he lost the TNT Championship in a bloody street fight. The veteran star apologized to his fans and disclosed that he is in pain and will need to have surgery.

"Sorry guys, feel like I failed my fans. Gonna be out for a while as Doc said I need a very invasive major surgery. MRI's and cat scans this week, due to Kyle Fletcher. In any case, for the time I was the face of TNT was special to me. I will never take what I have for granted. I am in a terrible amount of pain and have a hole in my leg, but that won't stop me from #KeepSteppin," he said.

In another post on X, Rhodes confirmed that his injury wasn't a "work," unlike WWE's Seth Rollins, who had faked his. Rhodes won the TNT Championship at AEW All In after he entered into a four-way match at the show in Texas, defeating Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, and Fletcher to claim his first title in the promotion.

The opportunity to win his first championship in AEW arose after Adam Cole was forced to vacate the title due to injury ahead of All In. After winning the title at the pay-per-view in Texas, Rhodes defended it twice — first successfully against Lee Moriarty, but then lost it to Fletcher on the following week's "Collision."