Tommy Dreamer Likens WWE Unreal To Secrets Of Magic, Bully Ray Has Less-Subtle Analogy

Former WWE stars Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray have given contrasting examples of how Netflix's Unreal show exposes the business.

There has been a lot of criticism over WWE allowing fans a glimpse into what happens in the WWE writing room, with Ray claiming that pro wrestling veterans are unhappy with the show. Dreamer drew parallels between pro wrestling and magic, and how he doesn't want to know how a magician pulls off his tricks.

"Once I saw the secrets revealed, magic was completely dead to me. And until I went to a Criss Angel show, and I told you, like, he showed me a lot of stuff and then he made me believe. But he never went and told me, 'Well, this is how this is done.' Nor did I want to know how it's done. This is going to be where nobody's either going to care, or people are going to care, or it's going to be the beginning of the end," said Dreamer on "Busted Open."

Ray had a more direct way of explaining why the show could ruin wrestling for fans. He compared the show exposing the business to a romantic encounter. He explained that even he immerses himself in a story if it engages him, when he was told that fans know wrestling is fake.

"Romantic encounter, right? She's very, very happy at the end of the romantic encounter, and you're smiling because you did a great job. Then she tells you she faked it. Doesn't it ruin it for you?" asked Ray. "Even I can suspend my disbelief when the story and the characters are real. When Goldberg swiped that microphone out of Gunther's hand, I was like, 'Oh, yeah, it's on.' I know it's fake. But I was emotionally invested. You smacked me in the face with this show, and you put me under a hot lamp and you said, 'Don't believe a thing again.'"

Ray added that wrestling fans will watch it out of "morbid curiosity," which is why he won't tell them not to watch the show.