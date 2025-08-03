Update On Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker's Conditions Following WWE SummerSlam

For weeks, questions mounted over the legitimacy of the knee injury sustained by Seth Rollins at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Evidently, Rollins' injury turned out to be a work as he dramatically dropped his crutches and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam night one. Reports from Fightful and "Wrestling Observer Radio" have since corroborated this, with the former noting that Rollins' successful cash-in had been planned since before WWE SNME on July 12.

While Rollins revealed a fake injury at SummerSlam, "Wrestling Observer Radio" is reporting that his ally Bron Breakker sustained a legitimate one at the same event. "Bron Breaker got hurt. I don't know the severity yet," said Dave Meltzer. "... He was limping really bad going to the back and it was taped up a lot. And my presumption was that they were going to join in on killing Punk. They just let Rollins do it. He came out, he could walk on it, but it's not like he ran in or anything like that or got involved in that finish. I just haven't heard, but I'm sure it was a legit injury in that case, unlike the Seth Rollins injury, which was not a legit injury, obviously."

Following his opening tag bout against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, fans at MetLife Stadium spotted Breakker limping to the backstage area with the help of a WWE official. Breakker later reappeared in the post-celebration of Rollins' MITB cash-in, though with his right leg heavily taped up.

As of now, the extent of Breakker's injury and his status for the upcoming episode of "WWE Raw" are unknown. At SummerSlam, Breakker and Bronson Reed fell short to Uso and Reigns.