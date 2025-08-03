WWE Files Trademark, Likely For Seth Rollins' Faction

Despite acting as a unit for months now, the quartet of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman have lacked an official name for themselves, likely until now that is.

Per the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), WWE has filed to trademark "The Vision" under the goods and services category, with professional wrestling-related performances and news communications being highlighted as the focus. The trademark itself was filed on August 2, the same day in which Seth Rollins successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam night one.

While unconfirmed, this trademark seems connected to Rollins' faction given that the newly-crowned champion has dubbed himself as "The Visionary" for several years. Moreover, Rollins has mentioned the word "vision" several times on WWE programming since aligning himself with Heyman, now known as "The Oracle," at WWE WrestleMania 41. By doing that, Rollins noted that he aimed to control and dominate the future of WWE, with himself as World Heavyweight Champion and Breakker and Reed set up as his successors.

On the July 7 episode of "WWE Raw," Breakker specifically spoke of a "vision" of him being the face of WWE for the next 20 years. In the same image, Reed believes he will finally get the respect that he deserves from those in WWE. So far, part of Rollins' vision has come true as he is now the reigning world champion for the "Raw" brand. Meanwhile, Breakker is reportedly injured coming out of SummerSlam, though the exact extent of his condition is currently unknown.