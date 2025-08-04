Jey Uso Looks Back On Journey Documented On WWE Unreal

Jey Uso has had a monumental year, becoming a world champion at WrestleMania, but the WWE star has admitted that he had doubts about it, which were documented in the Unreal show.

Uso's rise to the top and his subsequent win against Gunther at "The Show of Shows" was showcased in Netflix's Unreal show, which also included a candid conversation he had with Triple H. Following his win at SummerSlam, Uso joined the post-show panel to discuss that moment, where he conceded that he got comfortable in his position.

"Like, there is a saying — it is easy to get to the top, but it is hard to stay there. I got a little comfortable. I'm not going to lie. I wasn't feeling myself. Started letting the gas. I wasn't hungry, and somebody had to tell me that. When I watched that, when I got back, [I thought to myself] 'Man, let me go back to the drawing board. Let's tighten the screws up,'" he said. "I had no idea they would show that, and I'm kinda glad that they showed it. Not everything is perfect."

In the show, Uso wasn't originally in the plans to win the men's Royal Rumble match and earn a world title opportunity at WrestleMania. But veteran WWE producer Michael Hayes advocated for him to win it on the back of his popular Yeet personality, and he then went on to win the match and later defeat Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Uso eventually lost the title to Gunther on the June 9 edition of WWE Raw, who in turn lost it to CM Punk on Night 1 of SummerSlam. Uso, meanwhile, teamed with his cousin Roman Reigns on Saturday and got one over Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.