WWE Has Seemingly Cooled On Jade Cargill

WWE has reportedly pulled back on giving Jade Cargill a push after she was earmarked to be one of the top stars in the women's division.

When Cargill arrived in WWE in 2023, she was being primed as one of the company's top stars, but that promise has yet to come to fruition. "Wrestling Observer Radio's" Dave Meltzer revealed that a senior WWE executive told him two months ago that Jade Cargill and popular WWE star Rhea Ripley were identified as two potential stars of the women's division. However, some backstage now believe that Cargill is no longer held in the same regard as Ripley.

Following her in-ring debut at last year's women's Royal Rumble, Cargill initially featured alongside Bianca Belair as a tag team, and the duo even won the women's tag team championships. But an injury forced her to sit on the sidelines before she made a surprising return at Elimination Chamber earlier this year, where she confronted and attacked Naomi, beginning a storyline with her. Cargill had her first shot at the women's title over the weekend, where she faced and lost to WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, an opportunity she received after winning the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Ripley, meanwhile, is seen as one of, if not the, biggest names in the women's division, with the crowd lapping up every word she says, while she has also been involved in some of the best matches in WWE over the last few months.