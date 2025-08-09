Gigi Dolin's Fiance Is A Familiar Face For Wrestling Fans

Former WWE star Gigi Dolin spent four years with the promotion before her 2025 release, with Dolin since having returned to using the name Priscilla Kelly. In June 2025, Kelly worked her way back to the independents and immediately made waves by doing something that has been done presumably just a few times, if ever. She wrestled her fiance in a match.

Kelly has been engaged to fellow wrestler Zachary Wentz since October 2023. Like his fiance, Wentz had been a member of the WWE NXT roster. For a little over a year, he wrestled there as Nash Carter, which may offer some clarity to anyone who thought Wentz looked familiar but couldn't quite place him.

In 2022, Wentz was let go by WWE under controversial circumstances, with his then-wife posting a photo of Wentz imitating Adolf Hitler in a bathroom mirror and accusing him of past physical and emotional abuse. The year after his release, he returned to TNA and rejoined his former stable, The Rascalz. He'd also eventually be brought back to WWE through guest appearances as part of the working relationship between the company and TNA.

The match between Kelly and Wentz took place at Wrestling Revolver's Cage of Horrors pay-per-view on June 14, 2025, but the couple was unable to go the distance. Their bout was cut short after about five minutes when Kelly appeared to suffer an injury to her knee, but the wrestler later clarified on social media that her kneecap sometimes comes out of place due to an "anatomy issue" that she's suffered from her entire life. She was unable to finish the match, but Kelly wound up being okay and continued to wrestle in the weeks that followed.