Bandido To Defend ROH World Title Against Top CMLL Star At Death Before Dishonor 2025

ROH World Champion Bandido will put his title on the line against CMLL's Hechicero at the upcoming Death Before Dishonor 2025 pay-per-view.

AEW and ROH CEO Tony Khan revealed the details of the match on social media, which is the first match that has been announced for the pay-per-view.

"ROH Death Before Dishonor 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA Friday, 8/29 ROH World Title @BandidoWrestler vs @_ReyHechicero. Hechicero made it known at #ROHSupercard that he wants Bandido's ROH World Championship, and they'll fight for the title at #ROHDBD in Philly on Friday, 8/29!"

ROH Death Before Dishonor

2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA

The match will be the first time that the two stars will face each other in a singles match, with their previous matches against each other coming in tag team matches. Hechicero, who has been a part of CMLL, has also featured in AEW on a number of occasions and is a part of the Don Callis Family in AEW. The Don Callis Family, in fact, faced off against Bandido, Mascara Dorada, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight in an eight-man tag team match on the July 19 edition of "AEW Collision." Bandido, who is in his second reign as ROH World Champion, recently crossed 120 days as champion.

The Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place at the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on August 29, 2025, rescheduled from its original date of September 5. An important milestone could be surpassed at Death Before Dishonor, as Athena, the current ROH Women's Champion, is closing in on 1000 days with the title, a feat she will achieve on September 6. A win at the show would bring her one step closer to that remarkable milestone.