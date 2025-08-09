Bully Ray Says Vince McMahon Taught Him This Word When The Dudleys Signed With WWE

Bully Ray has gone back to his early years in WWE to highlight an ongoing storyline, and stated how one word Vince McMahon taught still reverberates with him.

Ray analyzed the storyline between Seth Rollins and CM Punk ahead of SummerSlam on "Busted Open," and used the word "opportunity" to describe the feud.

"In 1999, Vince McMahon taught me an important word when it came to the world of the WWE, and that word is opportunity," he said. "An opportunity can mean a bunch of different things to a bunch of different people and a bunch of different scenarios in the WWE, but they have an opportunity."

The WWE Hall of Famer was assessing the rivalry before Rollins' return at SummerSlam, and said that the Punk-Rollins rivalry still has legs to it. He feels that Rollins using his wife and daughter to fake his injury will irk Punk.

"If Seth is pulling the wool over everybody's eyes, they have an opportunity to catch some crazy ass lightning in a bottle with the heat that he can get off this, and the Seth-Punk thing has now breathed new life into it. We've seen Seth-Punk a bunch of times. I still like the rivalry, I still think there's something there, but what would be there? This would give it something. Now it's like, 'You son of a bit*h, you fake that whole knee injury, you're walking down the block with your daughter. You had your wife and your daughter in on it, too? You put out that video so we would believe you were really hurt? We go, oh, Seth, we feel bad for you. Look at you trying to hobble down the street with your daughter, and this is what you've done to us.'"

Ray's prediction came true as Rollins returned and screwed Punk out of the world title, and "The Second City Saint" showed his anger towards Rollins on the "Raw" after SummerSlam.