Naomi Posts Shout-Out To Her Father After He Plays Her To The Ring At WWE SummerSlam

WWE Women's World Champion Naomi just defended her title against both Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and walked away with a massive victory, pinning Ripley to secure the win. Despite this win being a massive milestone of her career, Naomi had a far bigger moment last night, as her father — Shawn McCray of the Derek Mack band — played her intro during the live event.

"I love you dad more than I could ever express in words. I wouldn't be any of this without you @derekmackband "Being a daddy's girl is like having permanent armor for the rest of your life." — Marinela Reka #SummerSlam" Naomi posted to X.

While Naomi conquered Ripley and Sky for the time being, as the Women's World Champion, the target on her back hasn't been erased. In a brief video clip shared on social media, former NXT Women's and North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer reminded Naomi that the two are set for a match at Clash in Paris. "Naomi, congratulations," Vaquer said during the clip. "You just won a free pass to Hell, because in Paris, you are going to face La Primera, and I'm going to become the new champion." Vaquer secured her title shot after beating 19 other women in the Evolution Battle Royal, and so far, has wowed fans with her performance in ring.