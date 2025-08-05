Bully Ray Contrasts Women's Title Matches From WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2

SummerSlam Night 2 featured two women's matches with stark contrasts. The first of which saw Tiffany Stratton defend her Women's Championship against Jade Cargill, a match that many felt exceeded expectations despite going only seven minutes. The other saw Becky Lynch defeat Lyra Valkyria in a lengthy, grueling Intercontinental title match.

Bully Ray discusses this topic on "Busted Open Radio," stating the reason that he believed WWE formatted the pair of matches this way. He notes that the experience level of Lynch trumped all else.

"It's them giving time to Becky, and not giving time to Jade and to Tiffany, 'cause it's like, let's not expose them out there. With Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria in a ring, who's the leader and who's the follower? Becky. With Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill, who's the leader and who's the follower? Don't know. So now it comes down to memorizing wrestling moves. How good could anything be if you just have two people memorizing movement? Thus, what do they do? They rush."

Despite the rushed nature of the Cargill/Stratton match, many fans praised both women for making the most of their limited time. Stratton's athleticism and Cargill's presence shined in bursts, hinting at the long-term potential of a future rivalry once both talents gain more in-ring experience and comfort on the big stage.

Meanwhile, Lynch and Valkyria were given the space to tell a story, something Bully Ray pointed out as a vote of confidence from WWE's creative team, who seem to be behind Valkyria as a future star of the women's division.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Busted Open Radio" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.