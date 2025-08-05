Backstage Report On Scrapped Plans For Title Match At WWE SummerSlam 2025

Last night on "WWE Raw," Seth Rollins put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against LA Knight after he surprisingly cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam this past weekend. Although many believed Rollins was legitimately injured at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last month, it was revealed to all be a ruse as he was perfectly healthy to shockingly cash-in after Punk had just defeated GUNTHER for the title. However, it seems like "The Visionary" was supposed to make an additional appearance at the "Biggest Party of the Summer," as Dave Meltzer has provided an update on the initial creative direction for Rollins on Sunday.

"They were considering Seth and LA Knight in a title match on the Sunday show, where he would win the title on Saturday and defend on Sunday and instead of putting it on Sunday, they decided to put it on "Raw" tonight with no advertising. But that match was also always scheduled to happen with Seth defending against LA Knight this week. So that was planned at least several weeks beforehand." He said on the "Wrestling Observer Radio."

Rollins would emerge victorious over Knight after the contest ended in a disqualification due to Punk attacking the new champ at ringside. This led Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to come to the aid of Rollins, as they brutalized Punk and Knight moments before "Raw" went off the air. However, as Breakker and Reed were about to retreat, Roman Reigns walked down the entrance ramp and began punishing both men, but unfortunately the numbers game would catch up with the "OTC," leading Rollins' group to stand tall at the end of the show.

