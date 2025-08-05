Bully Ray Notes Problem With AEW Dynamite Episode, With WWE Unreal Implications

The "WWE Unreal" docuseries is either an attempt to blow the doors off whatever remains of kayfabe, or an attempt to create a new kayfabe, depending on who you ask. The show has been met with mixed reception by fans online and veterans of the industry who are concerned about the degree to which wrestling has been exposed in recent years, something that was a topic of conversation on a recent "Busted Open Radio."

While discussing his belief that a show like "Unreal" destroys an audience's ability to invest in the product, host Bully Ray used last week's "AEW Dynamite" as an example. Specifically, he pointed to a live Christian Cage promo against Nick Wayne in which Cage derided both Wayne's mother and his dead father, the kind of thing Bully used to use to get crowds furiously angry with him.

"And what were the people doing?" he asked of the "Dynamite" crowd. "Nothing. They weren't saying a word, to the point where Christian was looking around ... the arena like, 'What's going on here tonight? Why is this falling on such deaf ears?'"

It's this sort of lack of investment that has Bully looking critically at the "WWE Unreal" series.

"To me, there's an aspect of the business now that's gonna slowly start to erode believability where, I know what you're saying is not true," he said.

Bully, along with fellow host Mark Henry, did not that these criticisms put them in the minority and we clear that they're not discouraging fans to avoid "Unreal." It's not the first time the show has come under fire on "Busted Open," as Henry has previously expressed that it at one point made him nauseous.

