Why Bully Ray Says It's 'Awful' What They Did With John Cena's WWE Heel Turn

One of the most surprising wrestling moments in recent memory took place earlier this year at WWE Elimination Chamber, when John Cena allied himself with The Rock and turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes. It's fair to say the follow-up to that angle didn't live up to its promise, and the company turned Cena face ahead of his loss against Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam, reportedly so he could logically feud against the returning Brock Lesnar.

Speaking on a recent "Busted Open" episode, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said it was "awful," how Cena's heel run played out. He identified The Rock's absence as one of the storyline's key failings. After being present for the initial turn, many fans expected The Rock to appear at WWE WrestleMania 41 or SummerSlam to pay off his part of the story, but he was nowhere to be found.

"Everybody talks about Hogan ... with creative control," Bully said. "This goes beyond Hogan creative control stuff. This is coming in, doing whatever the f**k you want to do and, when it doesn't work, you split!"

Before SummerSlam, according to Bully, there was still time to right the ship by having The Rock show up. The company could've even had Cena and Rhodes decide to briefly team up and beat The Rock down to truly solidify Cena's turn. However, they opted to instead not address his prior involvement.

"If you interjected yourself in the first place, then f***ing do the right thing and help the boys out of this situation!" Bully continued. "Don't just leave us to be like, 'Oh, okay. We'll just sit back and like it because it's wrestling, and we're supposed to like everything and not question.'"

