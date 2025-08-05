CM Punk Trolls Roman Reigns After WWE Raw

Roman Reigns made his way back to "WWE Raw" for the third week in a row last night, heading to the ring after the main event to confront Seth Rollins and his allies. It didn't turn out too well for Reigns, however, with the heels getting the better of him before Bronson Reed stole Reigns' shoes for the second time. Taking to Instagram, CM Punk shared a photo to his story of his feet in sneakers, taunting Reigns and arguably everyone else involved in the storyline.

Punk interfered in last night's World Heavyweight Championship main event between Seth Rollins and LA Knight, causing a disqualification. After that, he was beaten down by Rollins, Reed, and Bron Breakker, who soon became separately distracted by Knight and Reigns. However, the trio still won out in the end.

Reigns, Punk, and Rollins have been engaged in a feud for much of this year, with all three men taking part in a Triple Threat at WWE WrestleMania 41 in April. Rollins won that match, as Paul Heyman revealed that his indecision between supporting Reigns or Punk was a ruse, and he was backing Rollins the entire time. Breakker and Reed joined the duo shortly thereafter to form a new faction, and Rollins would later go on to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Early last month, Rollins lost a match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event against LA Knight, with "The Visionary" seemingly suffering an injury to his knee. Rumors soon emerged claiming that the injury was either fake or exaggerated, and was being used as cover for Rollins to surprisingly cash-in his MITB contract at SummerSlam. That's exactly what took place Saturday night, as Punk defeated GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship only for his rival Rollins to drop the act and win the title.