Bully Ray Wishes Seth Rollins Had Kept Things Very Simple On WWE Raw

After feigning injury and shocking the world with his Money in the Bank cash in at WWE SummerSlam, Seth Rollins kicked off "WWE Raw" by casting shame over his doubters. He also gloated about his top secret "plan B" — which only Becky Lynch and Paul Heyman were privy to — while adding that no one could stop his group, now known as The Vision, from succeeding in WWE. In the eyes of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Rollins could have instead kept his fallout statement much simpler, with less words, but more noise.

"Why does he have to say anything?" Ray asked on "Busted Open Radio." What kind of grand slam promo are we going to get from Seth Rollins last night? 'Ha, ha, ha, I did it! I pulled the wool over your eyes' There is no follow up to what he did. In my opinion, there's nothing that man could have said last night that would have topped what he did at SummerSlam. So since you can't top it verbally, laugh at us. 'Look at what I did.' Point at us. Just start pointing at random people in the crowd and start laughing at them, and the more you laugh at them, the madder they're going to get. You see somebody get even madder, you point at them to the point where they're saying, 'F you' and they're flipping you off."

According to Ray, Rollins' words merely appeared to be a vehicle to an appearance from LA Knight, who later challenged Rollins to a World Heavyweight Championship match in the "Raw" main event. By instead annoying the crowd with mocking laughter, Ray believes Rollins could have set up Knight for an even bigger pop upon his eventual arrival.

"All LA Knight would have had to have said was 'I'll give you something to laugh about. Me and you, right here in Brooklyn, tonight,'" Ray added. "The place would have blew."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.