Bianca Belair Thinks Unreal Will Show 'WWE Is An Engine'

WWE's Bianca Belair has discussed her feelings about being part of Netflix's Unreal show.

Belair recently spoke with "Shak Wrestling" about Unreal and why she was eager to be part of the show when the opportunity was first pitched to her.

"I mean, even with our WWE Universe, I think that they're very passionate about what we do, very protective about what we do. But I will say when the opportunity was presented to me to be a part of it, I was very excited for it because being someone who really didn't watch wrestling growing up, I had a lot of misconceptions about WWE. Once that curtain was pulled back, I completely fell in love with wrestling."

Belair said that she had a newfound respect for pro wrestling once she was a WWE star. She feels that fans of WWE, as well as those who watch the show out of curiosity, will also have a similar feeling to what she had when she first joined the promotion.

"So, I think that's an opportunity for, you know, our fans, but also people who don't watch wrestling to get that curtain pulled back and for them to see all the hard work that goes into what we do, to see the ins and outs, see the chaos, to see it from the creative standpoint, the creative process from start to finish, seeing how when injuries happens, we have to pivot. Just seeing how WWE really is an engine, and for people to see that it's not just us going in there and hitting moves and grabbing a chair. It really is an art and a skill to what we do, and I think that once they see that they're going to respect what we do so much more."

While Belair is used to having cameras on her in the ring while in character, it was an entirely different experience when the Netflix cameras filmed her in more "vulnerable" moments backstage, which she feels were raw and unedited.