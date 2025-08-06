Eric Bischoff Was Unaware Of WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan's Reported Leukemia Battle

Following the death of Hulk Hogan, reports emerged that the legendary star was battling leukemia, which his friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has discussed.

Recent reports revealed that "The Hulkster" had chronic lymphocytic leukemia, which was information that was not released to the public. Bischoff, on a recent edition of his "83 Weeks" podcast, stated that he had no clue about the leukemia rumors and isn't sure if it is true or not.

"Absolutely did not know that. I reacted probably the same way that you did when I read that. I don't know if it's true or not true, I don't know where that information came from, and it could have been something that was discovered in the autopsy, but I — he never, ever, or anybody around him, ever said anything about leukemia or anything other than the obvious issues he was having that he talked openly about," said Bischoff. "I don't think there's a lot of secrets about what he's gone through medically over the last years. But, no I did not hear that one. That was interesting."

Bischoff isn't the only one closely associated with Hogan who is unsure about the late star having leukemia, as Hogan's daughter, Brooke, also doubted such rumors. She stated that a doctor, after examining Hogan's blood work, said it resembled that of a 25-year-old, an anecdote she used to emphasize that leukemia would have been detected during such tests. She also added that the specific cancer isn't prevalent among her family, which is also why she's suspicious about claims that he had leukemia.

Hogan was laid to rest this past week, and a memorial service was held in Florida, where the likes of Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Dennis Rodman, Kevin Nash, Eric Bischoff, and several others paid their final respects to the late star.