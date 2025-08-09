Stephanie McMahon's WWE Raw Debut Was Pure Chaos

The night after Backlash, on "Raw," The Undertaker had the Ministry carry a bound and cloaked Stephanie to the ring under the pretense that she'd be "sacrificed." However, he revealed that he intended to marry Stephanie instead, marking the first of several storylines involving her marital status. At the same time, "The Phenom" shifted the blame away from himself and towards a mysterious figure known as the Higher Power that was supposedly the one in control.

With Vince having gone MIA, Stephanie's brother Shane was now running The Corporation, and he sent a procession of the faction's wrestlers out one-by-one, each one going down against The Ministry. "Stone Cold" then finally made his presence known, clearing the ring and freeing Stephanie from the wedding.

This storyline would continue for months, and Shane's Corporation eventually joined forces with The Undertaker's Ministry. The Higher Power was later revealed to be none other than Vince, meaning he had orchestrated the kidnapping of his daughter as a ploy to get the world title away from Austin. Meanwhile, Stephanie went on to become involved onscreen with Test and Triple H, the latter of whom she eventually married.