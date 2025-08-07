Bully Ray On WWE Raw Promo Battle: 'What The F*** Are We Doing?'

Bully Ray has criticized the segment involving Nikki Bella and WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch on "WWE Raw," and questioned certain aspects of it.

On the "Raw" after SummerSlam, Bella confronted Lynch and put herself at the front of the line for a shot at the title. In the segment, Lynch delivered a line that mocked both Bella and her former boyfriend, WWE star John Cena, a line Ray felt was unnecessary.

"What good does that do [to] Nikki? You see, can you feel my silence? Is my silence speaking volumes yet? No? What the f**k are we doing over here? I don't mind them giving Becky Lynch that line. Just make sure Nikki can follow it up. There was no following it up. There was no rebuttal. There was no retort," Ray said on "Busted Open." "There was no like, 'Oh yeah, well check this out, sister.' Nothing. To the point where Nikki looked uncomfortable because the reaction was so overwhelming, and Nikki had to admit, yeah, you got me, right? Just for the pop."

Ray praised the line and the way it was delivered. But, he noted that the heel got one over on the babyface, which goes against traditional pro wrestling conventions.

"The heel buried the babyface," he added. "It's a hell of a line. It was very creative. Very witty. But make sure your babyface has got something too, so that when your babyface comes back with some, a zinger that's at the very least on the same level, Becky can sell like, ”Oh my god, I can't believe you went there,' then hit her with the belt."

He also believes that Lynch should not have hit Bella, as the babyface, i.e., Bella, should have given Lynch something back in response to her controversial line. Ray feels that Bella looked uncomfortable in the ring following the line, and said that Lynch "destroyed" the Hall of Famer on the microphone as well as physically, and wonders where the storyline will go from here.