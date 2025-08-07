Lance Storm Centers Female WWE Employees In Unique Perspective On Brock Lesnar Return

Since Brock Lesnar's controversial return to WWE at SummerSlam, a lot of the talk has centered around Lesnar, with some happy that he's back, while others have had a more mixed reaction given Lesnar remains a key component to Janel Grant's sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. Former WWE star Lance Storm, however, believes people are focusing on the wrong aspects of the controversy. Appearing on "Wrestling Observer Live," Storm offered up his unique perspective on Lesnar's return.

"I don't think it's about Brock," Storm said. "I think it's about the working environment of women within WWE."

Storm went in depth regarding the positive changes that had been made regarding the treatment of women in WWE over the years, with women now getting better pay, better opportunities, and not being objectified with low brow matches like they were in the Vince McMahon era. Naturally, Storm questioned whether Brock's return reinforced those positive changes, or was a sign that things could be taking a step back.

"To me, whether you bring Brock back or not, or anyone else or not, to me, you need to ask your question," Storm said. "'Does this support your move to improve and make a respectful safe environment for women in your company? Or does that detract from that and make it feel like you're going backwards?' Because I think if you just look at each individual case, 'Well, did this person do something that's really worth that? Oh, was this instance?' It's not about the individual instances. It's about the overall message you send to women who work for you and in your company about the environment they are going to have to perform in. And I think you need to look at it from the women's standpoint, and whether they would be in favor of something or not."

