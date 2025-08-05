Booker T Effusive Over Brock Lesnar's WWE Return, Glad He Got Past The 'Drama'

In one of the most shocking wrestling moments in recent memory, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE following the SummerSlam main event between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, attacking Cena and seemingly kickstarting a program between them. In the building, fans welcomed Lesnar back with open arms. Elsewhere, fans were dumbfounded and appalled to see Lesnar back, considering he was named multiple times in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, where it was alleged McMahon attempted to traffic Grant to Lesnar, and used her as a tool to get Lesnar to re-sign with WWE years ago.

Lesnar's return comes as Grant's lawsuit continues to move forward, and her representatives reacted negatively to WWE bringing him back in a statement on Monday. But despite that, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that everything is just dandy on Lesnar's end, and on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast decided to congratulate Lesnar on being in the clear, despite that not being the case.

"You know? I'm glad he's gotten past his drama, you know what I mean?" Booker said. "Because the hardest thing, when you're going through drama, is just having to sit back and not being able to say anything. I'm glad he's got his name cleared, and that he's able to get back in the ring and do what he does best."

Booker is no stranger to wrestling drama, having been previously accused by wrestler Raychell Rose, who worked for Booker's Reality of Wrestling promotion, of failing to protect her when she was stalked by fellow ROW wrestler Shawn Reed. The incident raised eyebrows when it came to light in early 2024, but ultimately did little to effect ROW or Booker's work as color commentator with "WWE NXT."

