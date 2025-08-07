Roman Reigns Reportedly Set For WWE Clash In Paris Following Creative Shuffle

After defeating Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed alongside Jey Uso at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns found himself on the opposite end of the spectrum on "Raw," when he was laid out by Reed after several Tsunami splashes. The beat down seemed to signal that Reigns wouldn't be around a bit, reinforced by the fact that he is scheduled to start filming for the movie "Street Fighter" in the next month.

It appeared things had changed, however, after reports emerged that Reigns was scheduled for more WWE events later in August. That was confirmed today, when a poster advertising Reigns for the upcoming Clash in Paris PLE became public. WrestleVotes reports that the poster is accurate, and Reigns will be on hand for the August 31 event. While it's unclear what he'll be doing, logic would suggest Reigns will be continuing his issues with Breakker, Reed, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and their Vision stable.

Furthermore, it was noted that Reigns wasn't originally booked for Clash in Paris, explaining both the lack of advertising for him beforehand, and the angle on "Raw" appearing to write him off. No reason was given as to why WWE changed course, though it is likely related to WWE attempting to load up the PLE, which is scheduled to take place in Paris La Defense Arena. The largest in-door arena in Europe can fit between 30,000 to 45,000 fans, depending on the event, and WWE is charging premium prices for tickets, with top prices for the event costing around $3,900 US. It's unclear how many tickets WWE has sold for Clash in Paris at this time.