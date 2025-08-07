WWE Confirms CM Punk Set For Entire UK Tour

During the last two weeks of August, WWE is set to travel overseas for an extended tour in the United Kingdom, before heading to France for WWE Clash in Paris on the last day of the month. In addition to "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," the promotion has also lined up several live shows, with major stars like Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton scheduled to appear. However, on Thursday morning, WWE UK announced on social media that CM Punk will be featured at every single live event on the tour, making him one of the only wrestlers to make all five appearances over six days in the United Kingdom.

"@CMPunk will be at EVERY #WWELive event in the UK on the Road to #WWEClash in Paris this month! Liverpool, August 23. Newcastle, August 24. Manchester, August 26. Leeds, August 27. Cardiff, August 28. TICKETS: http://wwe.com/events."

🚨 @CMPunk will be at EVERY #WWELive event in the UK on the Road to #WWEClash in Paris this month! 🇬🇧 🤩 Liverpool, August 23

Newcastle, August 24

Manchester, August 26

Leeds, August 27

Cardiff, August 28 🎟️ TICKETS: https://t.co/OSrJiHOsca pic.twitter.com/WQMXnl77tO — WWE UK (@WWEUK) August 7, 2025

In addition to Punk, stars like Sami Zayn, Alexa Bliss, LA Knight and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio are confirmed for several events throughout the tour leading up to August 31. It remains to be seen if Punk will also be featured at Clash in Paris, as many expect him to target the World Heavyweight Championship after losing it to Seth Rollins this past weekend at WWE SummerSlam, when "The Visionary" cashed-in his Money In The Bank contract. Outside of Stephanie Vaquer challenging for the Women's World Championship at the event, no other matches have been revealed for WWE's ninth premium live event of the year, though many contests are expected to be announced within the next week.