Why WWE's Weird Tout Experiment Was A Total Flop

So what exactly went wrong between WWE and Tout? First, it should be asked why WWE felt the need to partner up with the platform, as the promotion already had a presence on the aforementioned Facebook and Twitter. At best guess, the initiative seemed to be WWE's attempt of establishing their own social media brand, with the hope that they could make it as big as the others through WWE wrestlers pumping out 15 second videos. And to be fair, WWE did try their best to make it happen, both by having their talent Tout as much as possible, along with heavy promotion of the service during their broadcasts of "Raw" and "SmackDown." It may have worked as well, if not for the fact that Tout's moment came at the same time that similar social media platforms such as Vine and Instagram were gaining steam, quickly overtaking Tout in the food chain.

As such, by the time 2013 had rolled around, it became apparent that the WWE/Tout alliance wasn't working. So WWE did the only thing they could do; they pulled the plug, slowly disassociating itself from service. References to Tout were largely discontinued on WWE TV, and the promotion's love affair with Tout faded away like a distant memory, which was in a way weird because the two sides still had a year remaining on their working agreement. Once that ended in 2014, however, WWE kept running and never looked back. Tout actually managed to stay alive for some level afterward, but made no further headway before officially closing in 2019. In hindsight, it may have been a decade early, as the rise of TikTok showed there was an audience for shorter video content. But in the early 2010s, all Tout proved to be was another WWE experiment gone wrong.