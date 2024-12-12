WWE Finds Buyer For Former Stamford Production Studio Following Titan Towers Sale

WWE has been on the move in the past few years, at least regarding which building in Stamford, Connecticut it calls home. The big move was the promotion relocating it's corporate headquarters into downtown Stamford, while putting their old building, Titan Towers, up for sale. And while WWE has been unable to sell the property as of yet, they've had a bit more luck when it comes to their old production studio, also located in Stamford.

CTInsider reports that WWE has sold their production studio to Darien, Connecticut development firm V20 Group. The total cost of the sale, according the city of Stamford, was nearly $7.5 million. The firm is looking to turn the property into what was described as "a high-end warehouse for distribution or other uses." WWE didn't comment on the sale, though a V20 managing partner noted that the group had been looking to acquire the land since WWE first put it on the market.

V20 will be getting plenty of bang for their buck with this purchase, especially when it comes to the size of the land. The former site of the WWE's production studios has "33,000 square feet space on the ground floor," while situated on a three-acre lot. The property also has two other adjacent buildings to add another four acres of land, though it's unclear if those areas were included in this deal.

For those wondering what WWE will be using for a production studio going forward, it's none other than their new headquarters, with the promotion listing "The Studios at WWE" as the same address as their new downtown home.