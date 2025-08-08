Karrion Kross Hopes He'll Be Back On WWE Raw, But 'A Lot Of What I Read Is Not True'

There has been much speculation over the past several weeks in regards to the contract status of "WWE Raw" stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett in the company. Speaking on "The Angle", Kross addressed whether or not there was a chance that himself and Scarlett would be back on the red brand when asked by host Joey Karni.

"I hope so," Kross said. "I see things being written online right now, specifically today. A lot of what I read is not true. I hate to disappoint people, but I don't want to b******t. I hope so. I hope we do come back."

In recent months, Kross has been involved in storylines on "Raw" with the likes of AJ Styles and Sami Zayn after their Final Testament stable had broken up following the releases of Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain.

As of writing, Kross and Scarlett's current deals with WWE will reportedly be running out by the end of this week. Although the pair have supposedly indicated to others behind the scenes that they have not been offered new contracts, conflicting reports have emerged that Kross and Scarlett have been given new contract offers by WWE and had reportedly been expecting such to happen despite not being present backstage during the August 4 edition of "Raw".

Kross and Scarlett have been part of WWE since the August 5, 2022 episode of "SmackDown" when they targeted Drew McIntyre and blindsided him with an attack during a confrontation between him and Roman Reigns. Prior to then, they had been signed to WWE from early 2020 until November 2021 when they had both been released.

