Why Bully Ray Says WWE Is A '101' Company Right Now

WWE legend Bully Ray has explained how WWE has gone back to basics with their booking in recent weeks.

Ray discussed how, at SummerSlam — specifically in the match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes — WWE righted some wrongs with its booking and stuck to a simple, fundamental storyline.

"You know, we often refer to certain things in wrestling as 101. Heel 101, babyface 101, storytelling 101. The stuff that is very easy, that we know works and has been working since the beginning of time. The WWE right now, the majority of the company is a 101 company. And that's what we got in this transition," said Ray on "Busted Open." "[WWE would've asked themselves] 'How do we fix this mistake? Well, let's go back to one-on-one. I want the old John Cena. Hey, you got the old John Cena.'"

While he concedes that WWE eventually got to where the fans wanted them to be with the Cena storyline, he feels that it was done in a roundabout way. Ray also added that he would like to see Rhodes thank Cena for bringing back the old Cena.

"I want to hear John say, thank you, Cody Rhodes. Thank you for reminding me who I was. Thank you for bringing back the old John Cena. And on behalf of every one of the John Cena fans around the world, thank you for all of them too. I think that there was a more creative way to clean up the mess. They did get there. They got there in a very easy and efficient way. And it worked."

While touching upon the "101" aspect of WWE currently, Ray stated that the opening match of night 1 of SummerSlam, where Roman Reigns and Jey Uso got the better of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, was also WWE 101 booking as the heels lost in the first match, but got their heat back when they appeared with Seth Rollins at the end of the night.