Bully Ray Says WWE Would Need To 'Be Careful' With This Potential Feud

Bully Ray has thrown the possibility of CM Punk and LA Knight feuding, after Punk cost Knight his world title match on this past week's "WWE Raw."

While reviewing the "Raw" after SummerSlam on "Busted Open," Ray discussed the potential of Knight and Punk feuding or even teaming up together. The Hall of Famer thinks that both Knight and Punk are beloved figures in the eyes of the fans, but the latter is better than the former, which could work against Knight if the two were to feud.

"I'd like to see LA Knight and CM Punk, but I just think they need to be careful because Punk is considerably better than Knight. So they need to position this in a way where Knight can progress in the fans' eyes, get more over in the fans' eyes. Like, put Punk in a situation where, wow, Punk didn't even expect that. Something on the microphone," he said. "There should be a moment in time [when it could happen]. Now, LA Knight is loved, CM Punk is loved. So I'd love to see LA Knight and CM Punk on the same side. I think that would do a world of good for LA Knight, getting the rub from Punk."

Knight has been praised for his oratory skills, which is an aspect in which Punk has shone throughout his career. This is another reason why Ray feels that a Knight-Punk rivalry may not be the best thing for Knight at the moment.

"It does sound like an interesting rivalry to me. You would think immediately the microphone skills, the microphone battles. I think Punk would guzzle LA Knight on the microphone," declared Ray.

The WWE Hall of Famer thinks that Knight, in storyline, may not have a reason to complain about Punk's interference as Rollins was lining up a curb stomp on the concrete, which would've done a lot of damage to Knight.